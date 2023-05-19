Logo
Business

BOJ's Ueda warns of market turmoil if US defaults on its debt
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda participates in a news conference at the Fairmont Washington D.C. Georgetown hotel in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

19 May 2023 09:12AM
TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday a U.S. debt default could trigger market turmoil, and will likely have a huge impact on the global economy.

"There's a chance it would cause turmoil in various markets ... and affect a vast array of financial transactions," Ueda told parliament, when asked by a lawmaker of the impact if Washington fails to agree on extending the U.S. debt ceiling.

"The Bank of Japan will strive to maintain market stability based on its pledge to respond flexibly with an eye on economic, price and financial developments," he said.

Source: Reuters

