Business

BOJ's Ueda: Will debate exit from easy policy when price goal achievement nears
Business

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a news conference after their policy meeting at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

10 May 2023 12:37PM
TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday the central bank will debate an exit strategy from ultra-loose monetary policy and communicate it to the public once stable, sustained achievement of its inflation target approaches.

But he told parliament that it was too early to discuss an exit from the BOJ's massive stimulus programme, including how to unload the bank's huge holdings of exchange-traded funds, as it will take some more time to stably and sustainably hit its 2 per cent inflation target.

Source: Reuters

