Business

BOK chief nominee Rhee emphasizes importance of policy coordination with govt
01 Apr 2022 09:14AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 09:49AM)
SEOUL :South Korea's nominee to be the central bank chief said on Friday the Bank of Korea should better coordinate with the government as monetary and fiscal policies need to work in tandem to support growth and stabilize prices.

"Not talking with the government doesn't mean a central bank is independent. Basically fiscal and monetary policy need to be coordinated by looking at how they affect the macro(economy) and efforts need to be made to maintain consistency of policies," Rhee Chang-yong, a veteran International Monetary Fund official, told local reporters in Seoul.

Although the Bank of Korea’s independence to set monetary policy is guaranteed by law, the government has a long track record of pressuring the central bank to cooperate on policy direction.

On Thursday, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee said the new cabinet would draft an extra budget soon after Yoon takes office in May, further pushing bond yields up after Monday's crash as investors speculated that the government could massively increase treasury bond issuance.

Rhee declined to elaborate further when asked how the BOK should proceed with its policy tightening cycle amid ongoing government policies aiming at expanding stimulus.

Rhee also said the country's soaring household debt will need to be curbed as the quality of debt could deteriorate with the ageing population.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim. Editing by Gerry DoyleEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

