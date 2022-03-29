Logo
BOK chief nominee Rhee: Will focus on risk management amid external uncertainties
29 Mar 2022 06:22AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 06:22AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's nominee to be the central bank chief on Tuesday said he will focus on risk management amid external uncertainties, including U.S. monetary policy tightening, which poses growth challenges for the Korean economy.

"Short-term-wise, it is not easy to assess spillover impact of U.S. policy normalization, resurgence of Omicron, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the slowing Chinese economy as inflation and growth risks are both mounting," the nominee, Rhee Chang-yong, a veteran International Monetary Fund official, said in a written note to reporters.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

