Bond yields fall, stocks rise as oil prices fall; yen jumps after Japan's reported currency intervention

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 30 : Global bond yields fell and major stock indexes gained on Thursday as oil prices retreated from four-year highs, while the yen jumped after Japanese authorities were reported to have intervened in foreign exchange markets to support their currency.

U.S. crude fell 2.02 per cent to $104.72 a barrel and Brent fell to $114.03 per barrel, down 3.39 per cent on the day.

Iran said it would respond with "long and painful strikes" on U.S. positions if Washington renewed attacks, and also reasserted its control over the Strait of Hormuz, complicating U.S. plans for a coalition to reopen the waterway.

ECB and Bank of England kept rates steady. On Wednesday, there was a hawkish shift in tone from the Federal Reserve as it left rates on hold. Three of the U.S. central bank's board members voted to drop the easing bias in its policy statement in the most divided decision since 1992.

"Yields are moving lower because the price of oil is coming down. That's helping stocks, as well as some of the earnings reports that were good," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Tech-related earnings were mostly strong, with shares of Alphabet up sharply following a record quarter for its cloud unit.

Earnings from iPhone maker Apple are due after the closing bell.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on course to end April with their biggest gains since 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 669.39 points, or 1.37 per cent, to 49,530.40, the S&P 500 rose 30.40 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 7,166.35 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 12.65 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 24,685.40.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 5.36 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 1,072.92.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.38 per cent.

The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the yen after Japanese authorities were reported to have intervened in foreign exchange markets to support their currency.

Officials had intervened to buy the yen, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, after it hit its weakest against the dollar since July 2024.

The dollar fell by as much as 3 per cent against the yen to 155.5 yen, making for the largest single-day drop since late December 2024. It was last down 2.36 per cent at 156.51 yen. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was last down 2.38 per cent at 156.57.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 1.8 basis points to 4.398 per cent, from 4.416 per cent late on Wednesday.

The 2-year UK gilt yields were back below 4.5 per cent, while 2-year German yields - which are sensitive to near-term ECB rate changes - looked set to snap an eight-day run on gains.

The day's earlier swing in oil prices was over 10 per centage points. Brent was last at $113.5 a barrel and down almost 4 per cent having been as high as $126.41 overnight. It is still nearly double the price it started the year at. [O/R]

On Wednesday, outgoing Chair Jerome Powell confirmed he would stay on as a governor for now to defend the institution's independence as his successor Kevin Warsh, picked by low-rate advocate U.S. President Donald Trump, moves toward confirmation.