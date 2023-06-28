Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Booking.com to launch trip planner partially powered by tech behind ChatGPT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Booking.com to launch trip planner partially powered by tech behind ChatGPT

Booking.com to launch trip planner partially powered by tech behind ChatGPT

FILE PHOTO: Booking.com app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

28 Jun 2023 12:02AM (Updated: 28 Jun 2023 12:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Booking.com said on Tuesday (Jun 27) it would test a trip planner, partially powered by ChatGPT's large language model, on its travel booking app that would allow select travellers in the US to pose queries and create itineraries.

The feature, which will be available from Wednesday, would also rely on Booking's existing machine learning models to provide destination and accommodation options.

"Our new AI Trip Planner provides us with some really exciting possibilities to help our customers plan and search for travel options in a very natural, human way," Booking.com's technology chief Rob Francis said in a statement.

ChatGPT, created by San Francisco-based OpenAI, is a chatbot that can simulate dialogue and answer follow-up questions, admit mistakes, challenge incorrect premises and reject inappropriate requests.

The technology, known as generative AI, has taken the tech world by storm and pushed many companies to explore its uses.

An early version of the trip planner will become available to some of Booking.com's loyalty program "Genius" members in the United States over the coming weeks.

Booking's rival Expedia in April also launched a test version of its new in-app travel planning experience powered by ChatGPT where members can converse with the feature and get recommendations on places to visit.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

ChatGPT

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.