Booking.com parent to cut jobs as part of reorganization plan

:Online travel agency Booking Holdings said on Friday it was planning to implement certain organizational changes, including an expected workforce reduction as part of a bid to cut costs.

The company did not disclose how many jobs would be affected but said it expected to provide more details on timing, likely impact on employees and financials "in due course".

Booking Holdings added it would also modernize processes and systems, optimize procurement and seek real estate savings as part of the organizational changes.

As of Dec.31, 2023, Booking had approximately 23,600 employees.