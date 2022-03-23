Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

'Bored Ape' NFT-startup Yuga Labs valued at $4 billion after funding
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

'Bored Ape' NFT-startup Yuga Labs valued at $4 billion after funding

23 Mar 2022 04:01AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 04:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Yuga Labs, the company behind the "Bored Ape Yacht Club" collection of NFTs, said on Tuesday it was valued at $4 billion after a $450 million funding round led by a16z crypto, Andreessen Horowitz's crypto fund.

Metaverse gaming company Animoca and its subsidiary, The Sandbox, and crypto exchange FTX were also among the investors that participated in the latest round.

The hype around digital assets that propelled crytocurrencies like bitcoin to record prices last year, has also spilled over into nonfungible tokens, or NFTs.

An NFT is a digital asset that uses blockchain technology to record who owns a digital object such as an image, video or in-game item. Bored Apes NFTs are often used as profile pictures on social media.

Sales of NFTs reached $25 billion in 2021, compared to just $94.9 million the year before, data from market tracker DappRadar shows.

However, even as NFTs attract fans including former U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt, some have questioned why so much money is spent on items that do not physically exist.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us