Business

Boris Johnson's brother quits as adviser to Binance unit
Business

Boris Johnson's brother quits as adviser to Binance unit

Boris Johnson's brother quits as adviser to Binance unit
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Conservative MP Jo Johnson, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's brother, walks through the Central Lobby after the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
Boris Johnson's brother quits as adviser to Binance unit
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in front of displayed Binance logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
20 Dec 2022 01:05AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 04:23AM)
Binance said on Monday (Dec 19) Jo Johnson, brother of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, had resigned from the UK advisory board of its unit, as the cryptocurrency industry braces for further pain in the aftermath of the FTX fiasco last month.

Johnson had joined Bifinity, a payments technology company that Binance launched in March this year, as an adviser in September, according to The Telegraph, which first reported the news of his exit.

Celebrities and other prominent proponents of crypto have sought to distance themselves from the nascent asset class after Binance rival FTX filed for bankruptcy last month following a liquidity crunch.

Crypto exchange Binance, however, suggested Johnson stepped down to manage his workload.

"Lord Johnson has recently taken on the role of Executive Chairman of FutureLearn. He will be focusing on his new role within the digital learning platform, and is looking to scale back other activities," Binance said in an emailed statement.

A spokesperson for Johnson did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. 

Reuters reported in October that Binance had sought ways to circumvent regulatory scrutiny in Britain. Last year, the country's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had also warned that Binance did not hold any form of permission to offer services regulated by Britain.

Source: Reuters

