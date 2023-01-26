Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan govt debt to top 1,100 trln yen for 1st time as borrowing grows -draft
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan govt debt to top 1,100 trln yen for 1st time as borrowing grows -draft

Japan govt debt to top 1,100 trln yen for 1st time as borrowing grows -draft
A Japan Yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration
Japan govt debt to top 1,100 trln yen for 1st time as borrowing grows -draft
FILE PHOTO: City skyline and harbour are seen at sunrise from a quarantine bus window during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/
26 Jan 2023 05:36PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 06:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's government debt will top 1,100 trillion yen ($8.47 trillion) for the first time at the fiscal year end in March 2027 as the country remains heavily dependent on borrowing, a draft estimate seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.

Even assuming a rosy scenario in which the world's third-largest economy grows an annual 3 per cent in nominal terms, the debt would continue to grow to just shy of 1,200 trillion yen at the end of the forecast period ending in March 2033, it showed.

Reflecting snowballing debt, interest payments would nearly double from 8.6 trillion yen for fiscal 2023 to 17.1 trillion yen by the end of the forecast period.

The government will present the estimate to parliament as reference for lawmakers' debates on next fiscal year's budget.

The Ministry of Finance, in separate projections issued earlier this month, said it could keep new bond issuance at some 32 trillion yen in the next few years.

Rounds of COVID-19 stimulus spending have helped boost rolling-over bonds to 150 trillion yen, which will come down to 130 trillion yen in fiscal 2024, the projections showed.

($1 = 129.9200 yen)

(Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.