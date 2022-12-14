Logo
Bosch to beat forecasts, double down on India - Handelsblatt
FILE PHOTO: The Robert Bosch logo at the company's research and development centre Campus Renningen during a guided media tour in Renningen, Germany, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

14 Dec 2022 10:42PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 10:42PM)
BERLIN : Bosch will beat revenue forecasts and earn more than 87 billion euros ($92 billion) in revenues this year, its deputy chief executive Christian Fischer told Handelsblatt in an interview published on Wednesday.

He added that the engineering company would rethink its strategy in view of the geopolitical crises facing the world, including by increasing its exposure to India in order better to hedge against risks from China, where the firm earns a fifth of its turnover.

"We have to rethink our mid-term investment focuses," he told the newspaper. Exposure to China would not be reduced, he added. Revenues from India exceeded 2 billion euros a year, he said, with growth exceeding 30 per cent in both the past two years.

($1 = 0.9401 euros)

Source: Reuters

