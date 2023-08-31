Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bosch CEO says US support needed for full expansion of California chip factory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bosch CEO says US support needed for full expansion of California chip factory

Bosch CEO says US support needed for full expansion of California chip factory

FILE PHOTO: Bosch logo is seen on a bike during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

31 Aug 2023 01:05AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2023 05:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO/TAIPEI: The top executive at German technology group Robert Bosch said on Wednesday (Aug 30) the company needs subsidies from the US government to carry out the full expansion it has planned for a California chip plant it is acquiring.

In April, Bosch said it planned to buy key assets of TSI Semiconductor's chip production facilities in Roseville, California and invest US$1.5 billion to retool the site to make silicon carbide chips, which can help boost the range of electric vehicles. Production at the new company, called Robert Bosch Semiconductor LLC, will start in 2026.

On Wednesday, Bosch said the state of California has approved a US$25 million tax credit for the factory.

In an interview during a trip to San Francisco, Bosch Chief Executive Stefan Hartung told Reuters that expanding the facility to the intended full size "depends on the support of the US government, or the regional government or the California government. And it is already supported by some, but obviously it needs more support."

The TSI facility would become the "third pillar" of in-house semiconductor production, along with two sites in Germany, Bosch said. Hartung said buying the California plant, which has been making chips since the 1980s and has produced automotive-grade chips for years, will speed Bosch's entry into the race to make silicon carbide chips. Demand for the chips is growing by 30 per cent a year, the company said.

Speed is key in qualifying for a US tax credit for the purchase of chip manufacturing tools, which can cost millions of dollars each. Hartung told Reuters Bosch believes it can secure equipment and have it in place in time to start production in 2026.

"Every one of us has had big trouble getting equipment. So some equipment we have already ordered," Hartung said.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Bosch Group

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.