Logo
Logo

Business

Bosch to create semiconductor division from January 2028
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Bosch to create semiconductor division from January 2028

Bosch to create semiconductor division from January 2028

FILE PHOTO: The Bosch logo is reflected in a semiconductor wafer in the company manufacturing base in Reutlingen, Germany, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

03 Nov 2026 07:07PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2026 08:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects to remove reference to 'spin off' in headline and first paragraph)

Nov 3 : Bosch, the world's top automotive supplier, will set up a dedicated semiconductor division from January 2028, it said on Tuesday.

• The German firm said it aims to increase sales of the small components used in cars and e-bikes to 5 billion euros ($5.59 billion) by 2030

• Currently, the semiconductor activities are part of the Mobility Electronics division

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The firm will increasingly open its manufacturing capacities to external partners and strategically expand its foundry business, it added

• Bosch, which relies on a network of around 40 semiconductor sites worldwide for research, development, and manufacturing, plans to further expand its test centre in Penang, Malaysia, by the middle of the 2030s

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement