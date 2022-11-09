Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Germany's Bosch partners with IBM in quantum computing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Germany's Bosch partners with IBM in quantum computing

Germany's Bosch partners with IBM in quantum computing
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bosch is seen at an office building in Kyiv, Ukraine July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Germany's Bosch partners with IBM in quantum computing
FILE PHOTO: A man takes a photo of a model of the IBM Q System One quantum computer during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
09 Nov 2022 05:04PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 05:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT : Germany's Bosch is partnering with IBM in the field of quantum computing, hoping to use simulation technology to find surrogates for precious metals and rare earths in carbon-neutral powertrains within the next decade.

"We share our experience in simulating materials for very specific application areas with IBM, and in return we gain deeper insights into the power and applicability of quantum computing including hardware," Bosch Chief Executive Stefan Hartung said.

Overall, Bosch is investing 10 billion euros ($10 billion) in digitalisation and connectivity by 2025, with new technologies focused on sustainability and mobility accounting for two-thirds.

($1 = 0.9927 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.