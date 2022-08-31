Logo
Bosch to invest $200 million to make fuel cell stacks in South Carolina
Bosch to invest $200 million to make fuel cell stacks in South Carolina

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bosch is seen at an office building in Kyiv, Ukraine July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

31 Aug 2022 08:04PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 08:04PM)
Bosch Group said on Wednesday it will invest more than $200 million to produce fuel cell stacks in its South Carolina facility, as the German auto supplier accelerates its transition to electrification.

The technology firm will expand its existing Anderson facility to support fuel cell production, which is planned to start in 2026 creating at least 350 new jobs.

The fuel cell stacks produced in the facility will drive hydrogen-powered trucks coming to U.S. roads in the next few years, the company said.

The move comes as the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) proposes to cut nitrogen oxide emissions from heavy trucks of 47 per cent to 60 per cent by 2045, which will force the industry to adopt hybrid and electric powertrains.

A fuel-cell power module is a system that generates electricity from hydrogen in vehicles and is essentially used in commercial vehicles.

Last year, Bosch signed a deal with electric truck maker Nikola Corp to build Bosch fuel-cell power modules.

Source: Reuters

