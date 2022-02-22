Logo
Bosch to invest additional 250 million euros in chip production capacity
FILE PHOTO: Technicians supervise operations at the new Bosch 300-millimetre wafer fab for silicon chips in Dresden, Germany, May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

22 Feb 2022 06:05PM (Updated: 22 Feb 2022 06:13PM)
BERLIN : Bosch is investing an additional 250 million euros ($282.50 million) in extending chip production facilities at its Reutlingen plant in Germany, the company said on Tuesday.

The Reutlingen site had previously been earmarked for 50 million euros of a total of 400 million that the supplier set aside last year for spending on chip production in 2022 across Reutlingen, Dresden and a testing facility in Penang, Malaysia.

The largest part of that budget was allocated to expanding its 1-billion-euro Dresden factory producing 300-millimeter wafers, which the group inaugurated in June.

The extra capacity at Reutlingen will come into force in 2025, Bosch said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Miranda Murray)

Source: Reuters

