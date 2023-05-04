Logo
Business

Bosch looks to growth in cars, heating systems
Business

Bosch looks to growth in cars, heating systems

Bosch looks to growth in cars, heating systems

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bosch is pictured on its headquarters in Stuttgart April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

04 May 2023 04:16PM
FRANKFURT : German technology group Robert Bosch expects 6 per cent to 9 per cent revenue growth this year from 88.2 billion euros ($97.49 billion) in 2022 and an EBIT margin of 5 per cent, up from 4.3 per cent last year, it said on Thursday thanks to growth in both its cars and heating systems businesses.

The transformation of energy systems to protect the climate creates business potential, Bosch Chief Executive Stefan Hartung said, making clear that opportunities lay in both the electrification of cars and heating systems.

"Growth is not only on the road, even though we are very successful there," he said.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

Source: Reuters

