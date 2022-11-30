Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bosch, Mercedes-Benz to roll out fully-automated parking at Stuttgart Airport
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bosch, Mercedes-Benz to roll out fully-automated parking at Stuttgart Airport

Bosch, Mercedes-Benz to roll out fully-automated parking at Stuttgart Airport
The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Files
Bosch, Mercedes-Benz to roll out fully-automated parking at Stuttgart Airport
Bosch parking deck is pictured near airport in Stuttgart, Germany, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files
30 Nov 2022 05:10PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 05:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Bosch and Mercedes-Benz have received approval for a fully automated self-parking software which enables cars to drive themselves into a pre-booked parking spot at a Stuttgart Airport parking lot and back out again, Bosch said on Wednesday.

The software relies on communication with sensors in the parking location to detect obstacles in its path, and has for now only been approved for use in one parking house in Stuttgart Airport which is fitted with the technology, the company said.

The function will be available for Mercedes-Benz customers owning an S Class or EQS produced from July 2022 onwards.

The two companies received approval in 2019 to begin using the automated valet parking system at the Mercedes-Benz Museum parking garage, and have been cooperating on the development of fully automated driverless parking since 2015.

Car owners can book a parking spot ahead of time via an app, and leave their vehicle in a drop-off area. As soon as they get out, the car will drive itself to its spot, and can be called back out again via the app, according to Bosch's release.

Germany passed a law in July last year allowing Level 4 autonomous driving, with no human involvement, in defined operating areas of public spaces.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.