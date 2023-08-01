Logo
Bosch opens chip test centre in Malaysia
FILE PHOTO: The Robert Bosch logo at the company's research and development centre Campus Renningen during a guided media tour in Renningen, Germany, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

01 Aug 2023 02:03PM
BERLIN : Robert Bosch has opened a new test centre for chips and sensors in Malaysia for 65-million-euro ($71.62 million) and plans to invest a further 285 million euros by the middle of next decade, the German technology group announced on Tuesday.

Up to 400 jobs will be created by the mid-2030s, it added.

Bosch currently carries out most of the final testing of its semiconductors from its factories in the German cities of Reutlingen, Germany, Suzhou, China and Hungary.

Those locations will be joined by the new test centre in Penang, for which Bosch is receiving funding from Malaysia.

($1 = 0.9075 euros)

Source: Reuters

