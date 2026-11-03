Bosch to spin off semiconductor division in January 2028

Nov 3 : Bosch, the world's top automotive supplier, will spin off its semiconductor division in January 2028, it said on Tuesday.

• The German firm said it aims to increase sales of the small components used in cars and e-bikes to 5 billion euros ($5.59 billion) by 2030

• Currently, the semiconductor activities are part of the Mobility Electronics division

• The firm will increasingly open its manufacturing capacities to external partners and strategically expand its foundry business, it added

• Bosch, which relies on a network of around 40 semiconductor sites worldwide for research, development, and manufacturing, plans to further expand its test centre in Penang, Malaysia, by the middle of the 2030s

($1 = 0.8937 euros)