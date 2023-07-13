Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bosch ups investment in hydrogen, begins fuel-cell power module production
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bosch ups investment in hydrogen, begins fuel-cell power module production

Bosch ups investment in hydrogen, begins fuel-cell power module production

FILE PHOTO: Bosch logo is seen on a bike during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

13 Jul 2023 05:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : German auto supplier Bosch will invest almost 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in hydrogen fuel cell technology from 2021 to 2026 and expects to generate roughly 5 billion in sales from it by 2030, the company said on Thursday.

The planned investment was one billion euros more than earmarked in its previous investment plan for 2021-2024, the statement added.

Vehicles with hydrogen fuel cells, in which hydrogen mixes with oxygen to produce water and energy to power a battery, can refuel in minutes and have a much longer range than battery-electric vehicles, but infrastructure is lacking and it is less energy-efficient.

Bosch expects one in five new trucks weighing six metric tons or more would feature fuel-cell powertrains by 2030, it said.

"Bosch is growing with hydrogen," Chief Executive Stefan Hartung said.

Bosch said production of its fuel cell power module - a fuel cell system generating electricity in vehicles from hydrogen, primarily used in commercial long-distance applications - has begun in its Stuttgart-Feuerbach plant in Germany and in Chongqing, China.

Nikola Corporation will be the pilot customer of the modules made in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, with the Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck to enter the North American market in the third quarter of 2023.

Daimler Truck plans to bring a hydrogen truck to market in the second half of the decade, forming a joint venture with Volvo to develop the zero-emissions technology.

Automaker Stellantis said this year it would begin deliveries in Europe of its first medium-sized vans powered by hydrogen fuel cells by the end of 2021.

By contrast, Volkswagen subsidiary Traton is focusing exclusively on battery-electric development.

($1 = 0.8993 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.