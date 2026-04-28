Box to launch Box Automate service to expedite enterprise business processes, CEO says

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, April 27 : Box is launching a service built for artificial intelligence to expedite tedious work like processing invoices and pulling key data from corporate documents, CEO Aaron Levie told Reuters on Monday.

In an interview at Reuters’ Momentum AI summit in New York, Levie said the company would launch the service, called Box Automate, within 24 hours. It builds on other AI programs that Box developed to put enterprises’ vast and disorganized data to use.

Box Automate lets a customer specify how AI agents - programs that perform tasks with minimal direction - can plug in to business processes and handle unstructured data like invoices. The software can have an AI agent process 10 million invoices and pull crucial data from "every one of those invoices," Levie said. The company is hopeful that the software will upsell customers to Box's Enterprise Advanced plan, which lets them build agents powering this automation.