Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Boyu, Hillhouse, others vie for HK-based medical device firm Quasar -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Boyu, Hillhouse, others vie for HK-based medical device firm Quasar -sources

Boyu, Hillhouse, others vie for HK-based medical device firm Quasar -sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Boyu Capital is seen at the company's office in Hong Kong, Dec. 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

25 May 2023 11:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Private equity firms Boyu Capital, Hillhouse Capital and BPEA EQT are among bidders vying for Longreach Group's Hong Kong-based medical device maker Quasar, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Longreach, an Asia-focused private equity firm, is targeting a valuation of as much as $600 million or more for the entire company, said one of the three sources and a separate person with knowledge of the transaction.

The bidding process, which is being run by Goldman Sachs, has entered the second round, the first three sources said.

All the sources declined to be identified as the deal talks are confidential.

Longreach, Quasar, Boyu and Hillhouse did not respond to a request for comment. BPEA EQT and Goldman declined to comment.

Bidders are currently doing due diligence on the company, according to two of the sources, one of whom added that final bids are due by end of June.

Private equity firm General Atlantic and a number of strategic buyers are also in the fray, said the fourth source and two separate people with knowledge of the matter. General Atlantic declined to comment.

The sale process comes at a time where medical services companies are gaining favour, as investors bet on the healthcare sector's ability to weather the challenging global economic environment.

Established in 1988 in Israel, Quasar is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) of advanced medical devices and counts Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic PLC as clients, according to the company's website.

It has two manufacturing facilities in China and one in Thailand, the website showed.

Longreach acquired a controlling stake in the company in 2019 for an undisclosed amount.

Quasar's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was about $30 million in 2022, said one of the sources and a seventh source with knowledge of the transaction.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.