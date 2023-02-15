Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BP enters South Korea's offshore wind sector
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BP enters South Korea's offshore wind sector

BP enters South Korea's offshore wind sector

FILE PHOTO: BP (British Petroleum) logo in this illustration picture, August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

15 Feb 2023 07:33PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2023 07:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : BP has entered the South Korean offshore wind sector after acquiring a stake in Norway's Deep Wind Offshore portfolio of projects in the country, the British energy firm said on Wednesday.

BP bought a 55 per cent stake in Deep Wind Offshore's early-stage offshore wind portfolio, which includes four projects across the Korean peninsula with a potential generating capacity of up to 6 gigawatts.

Permitting for the projects is already underway, BP said in a statement.

South Korea is targeting almost 22 per cent of its energy to come from renewable sources by 2030 and is expected to become a leading offshore wind region.

BP aims to sharply grow its installed renewable energy capacity to 10 gigawatts by 2030 from around 2.2 gigawatts at the end of 2022 as part of its strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

Last week Chief Executive Bernard Looney rowed back on plans to sharply cut the company's oil and gas output.

Privately owned Deep Wind Offshore is headquartered in Norway, where it is also developing wind projects.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.