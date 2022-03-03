Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Brandenburg to hold news conference on Tesla gigafactory on Friday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Brandenburg to hold news conference on Tesla gigafactory on Friday

Brandenburg to hold news conference on Tesla gigafactory on Friday

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the entrance to the construction site of the future Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 12, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

03 Mar 2022 05:18PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 05:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : The German state of Brandenburg has called a news conference for Friday at which it will announce its decision on approval for the planned Tesla gigafactory near Berlin, it said on Thursday.

"The approval procedure for the e-car and battery factory of the U.S. company Tesla in Gruenheide in Brandenburg is nearing completion. This will be announced tomorrow at a press conference in the State Chancellery in Potsdam," the state government said in a statement.

Earlier, Handelsblatt reported that Tesla had won final approval from the Brandenburg state environment office for its gigafactory.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us