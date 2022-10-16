Hundreds of sponsorships, thousands of followers: Why brands are turning to computer-generated influencers

SINGAPORE: Decked in a black thigh-high split dress with a glass of champagne in one hand, Rozy Oh documents her experience at this year’s New York Fashion Week.

Her post on social media platform Instagram not only includes photos of her at the event, it also comes with a video taken during the afterparty.

But Rozy, who has a 147,000-strong following on the platform, was not physically at the event.

In fact, she is not even human.

Rozy Oh is a virtual influencer - a computer-generated imagery (CGI) that is powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Along with at least 150 others across the globe, these "human-like" characters are disrupting the multi-billion dollar influencer marketing industry, snagging brand endorsements and sponsorships that range from beauty products and fashion apparel to tourism campaigns.

CNA looks at the rise of these virtual influencers and why they are seen as a safer bet for brands.