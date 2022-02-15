Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Branson's Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales for spaceflight, shares soar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Branson's Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales for spaceflight, shares soar

Branson's Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales for spaceflight, shares soar

FILE PHOTO: Virgin Galactic's carrier airplane WhiteKnightTwo carrying a space tourism rocket plane SpaceShipTwo, takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California, U.S. December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Gene Blevins BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

15 Feb 2022 10:06PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 10:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is re-opening ticket sales for upcoming space travel to the general public from Feb. 16, driving its shares more than 10per cent higher in premarket trading.

The tickets are priced at $450,000 each, including an initial deposit of $150,000.

"We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year," Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

Shares of Virgin Galactic have fallen 66per cent since October, when the company delayed its commercial space travel service to the fourth quarter of 2022.

The spaceflight reservations include access to the Future Astronaut community, which will provide members access to events, trips and space-readiness activities before their trip.

A handful of companies including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin are striving to make space tourism a reality, and some have already launched civilian missions.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us