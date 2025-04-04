Brazil central bank to launch Pix installment feature in September

BRASILIA : Brazil's central bank said on Thursday that a new feature allowing users to pay for transactions in installments through its widely popular instant payment system, Pix, is set to become available in September.

"The feature has the potential to boost Pix usage in retail for higher-value purchases, benefiting those without access to traditional credit options," the central bank said in a statement.

The new feature, which poses a threat to credit cards' market share, is expected to further accelerate the rapid rise of Pix, which, since its launch in 2020, has quickly become the most popular payment method in Latin America's largest economy.

Paying for purchases in installments is deeply ingrained in Brazilian consumer habits and has long been a key advantage of credit cards.

According to the central bank, the so-called "Pix Parcelado" will be available to both consumers and merchants.

While payees will receive the full amount instantly, payers will have the option to spread their payments over time, the central bank added, without providing further technical details or cost specifications for the new operation.

The central bank also announced plans to introduce another feature in 2026 that will enable future Pix receivables to be used as collateral for credit operations, a move aimed at lowering borrowing costs for businesses, especially those that rely heavily on Pix.

The central bank said this additional feature requires a "more complex infrastructure," and will not bring any change to the way individuals use Pix.