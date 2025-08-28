Logo
Brazil central bank says it does not compete with market through Pix
FILE PHOTO: A person pays using their cell phone with the instant electronic payment mode known as PIX, at a store in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 1, 2024. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

28 Aug 2025 01:36AM
BRASILIA :Brazil's central bank is not competing with financial or payment institutions by operating and regulating the widely used instant payments system Pix, said the bank's financial system organization director, Renato Gomes.

In remarks released by the bank on Wednesday, Gomes said the institution "plays the role of a neutral agent, providing a public digital infrastructure that allows the market to develop more efficiently, inclusively and competitively."

Pix is among the Brazilian trade practices under formal investigation by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in a case opened by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), which views the system as potentially unfair.

Source: Reuters
