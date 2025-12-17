Logo
Brazil to get satellite internet from Chinese rival to Starlink in 2026
Brazil to get satellite internet from Chinese rival to Starlink in 2026

Brazil's new Chief of Staff of the Presidency Rui Costa attends a ministerial meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 6, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

17 Dec 2025 10:56PM
BRASILIA, Dec 17 : Chinese low Earth orbit satellite company SpaceSail will start providing internet access to remote areas in Brazil in the first half of 2026, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff, Rui Costa, said on Wednesday.

SpaceSail and Brazil's state-owned telecom Telebras had signed a memorandum of understanding in late 2024 to offer satellite internet services for schools, hospitals and other essential services in the South American country.

SpaceSail competes directly with Elon Musk's Starlink in the satellite internet market.

Source: Reuters
