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Brazil issues new rules on ticket sales for cultural events
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Business

Brazil issues new rules on ticket sales for cultural events

01 Sep 2026 05:36AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2026 05:46AM)
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SAO PAULO, Aug 31 : Brazil's government issued on Monday new regulations governing ticket sales, resales and access to cultural events, requiring transparency during online purchases and prohibiting automated bulk acquisitions by bots.

• President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed the regulatory decrees during a ceremony.

• According to one rule, consumers must be informed before purchase about all fees and ticket prices charged and whether sales are through official or third-party channels.

• Automatic fees or charges without a corresponding service are prohibited, the government said in a social media post.

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• Platforms must also implement mechanisms to prevent bots and automated systems from purchasing large quantities of tickets abusively or speculatively. No specific amount was mentioned.

• On the resale front, platforms must disclose the original ticket price, the markup charged and indicate whether the sale is by an individual or a legal entity.

• The move came amid worldwide consumer criticism of ticket platforms due to high ticket fees and alleged unfair ticket reselling practices.

Source: Reuters
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