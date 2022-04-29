Logo
Brazil, Mexico WhatsApp users report problems with service - Downdetector
Broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of Whatsapp logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

29 Apr 2022 05:16AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 05:16AM)
Meta Platforms Inc's widely used WhatsApp messaging service was presenting problems for Brazilian and Mexican users, website Downdetector reported on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

