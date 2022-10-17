Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Brazil to nominate ex-central bank governor Goldfajn for top IDB job: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Brazil to nominate ex-central bank governor Goldfajn for top IDB job: Report

Brazil to nominate ex-central bank governor Goldfajn for top IDB job: Report

FILE PHOTO - Brazil's Central Bank President Ilan Goldfajn speaks during an interview with Reuters in Brasilia, Brazil January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

17 Oct 2022 12:07AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 12:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRASILIA: Brazil plans to nominate former central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday (Oct 16), as Latin America's largest economy seeks to secure its first presidency of the institution.

The development bank will elect its next president on Nov 20 after the ouster of Mauricio Claver-Carone in an ethics scandal.

Currently head of the International Monetary Fund's Western Hemisphere department, Goldfajn led Brazil’s central bank under former President Michel Temer, before handing the reins to current chief Roberto Campos Neto in February 2019.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.