Brazil Supreme Court orders Rumble suspension in the country

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO : The Brazilian Supreme Court ordered on Friday the suspension of U.S. video-sharing platform Rumble in the country, citing its failure to comply with court orders, in a similar path to the one faced by Elon Musk's X last year.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes said the suspension will last until the platform names a legal representative for Brazil and complies with other court orders including the payment of pending fines, a court decision showed.

Rumble did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a February 19 decision, which was made public on Thursday, Moraes had ordered Rumble to appoint legal representation within 48 hours under risk of immediate suspension.