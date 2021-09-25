Brazil telecoms regulator says 5G auction rules to be published by Monday

SAO PAULO : Brazil's government expects to attract some 50 billion reais (US$9.35 billion) in bids from a planned auction of fifth generation (5G) mobile spectrum, with auction rules to be issued by Monday, telecoms regulator Anatel Superintendent Abraão Balbino said on Friday.

Balbino said that the value of the projected capital expenditures made by the companies will be discounted from the bids, with 40 billion reais in capital expenditures expected.

(US$1 = 5.3471 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi)