Brazilian digital bank PicPay aims to raise $434.3 million in US IPO

Jan 20 : Brazilian digital bank PicPay said on Tuesday it was aiming to raise as much as $434.3 million in its long-sought initial public offering in the United States.

The Sao Paulo-based company is offering roughly 22.9 million shares priced between $16 and $19 apiece.

The company, backed by Brazilian billionaire brothers Wesley and Joesley Batista's J&F Investimentos, is pursuing a U.S. listing after previously planning it in 2021.

Latin America-focused growth equity firm Bicycle Capital is anchoring the IPO and plans to purchase $75 million worth of PicPay shares in the offering.

Citigroup, BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets are the joint global coordinators for the IPO.

PicPay aims to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "PICS".