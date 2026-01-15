Brazilian fintech Agibank files for US IPO

Jan 14 : Agibank has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, making it the latest Brazilian fintech to move closer to a New York listing this year.

The offering comes after a strong 2025 for fintech IPOs against the backdrop of renewed investor appetite for growth stocks.

Brazilian digital bank PicPay last week filed paperwork to go public in New York.

Swedish fintech firm Klarna and digital bank Chime Financial were among the high-profile fintech IPOs in the U.S. last year.

Sao Paulo-based Agibank reported a net income of 831.7 million reais ($154.6 million) on revenue of 7.74 billion reais for the nine months ended September 30, compared with net income of 597.2 million reais on revenue of 5.15 billion reais a year earlier.

The company traces its roots to 1999, when Marciano Testa - then a college student - founded Agiplan to make credit more accessible for Brazilian consumers.

In December 2024, Agibank raised 400 million reais at a 9.3 billion reais valuation from Daniel Goldberg's private equity fund Lumina Capital Management.

As part of that transaction, Goldberg, a former president of Morgan Stanley S.A. in Brazil, joined Agibank's board.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup are the global coordinators for the offering. Agibank will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AGBK".

Agibank said it may use a part of the IPO proceeds for the acquisition of businesses, products or services.

($1 = 5.3784 reais)