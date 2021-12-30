Brazilian insurer SulAmerica acquires Sompo Saude for US$40 million

SAO PAULO :Brazilian insurer SulAmerica SA has reached a deal to acquire 100per cent of Sompo Saude, a subsidiary of Japan's Sompo Holdings Inc in Brazil, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

SulAmerica agreed to pay 230 million reais (US$40.33 million) for Sompo, the filing said.

Sompo Saude currently holds 116,000 clients in Brazil, mainly in the state of Sao Paulo, according to the buyer. SulAmerica said the move is part of a strategy to grow its local health and dental insurance business.

SulAmerica expects to obtain an additional 650 million reais per year in revenue from the acquisition, it said, adding that it also sees cost savings arising from the transaction, without elaborating.

The deal still requires approval from Brazilian regulatory bodies, SulAmerica said.

Newspaper Valor Economico was first to report on the acquisition.

(US$1 = 5.7032 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)