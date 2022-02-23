Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Brazil's Americanas gradually resumes e-commerce ops after online break-in
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Brazil's Americanas gradually resumes e-commerce ops after online break-in

23 Feb 2022 09:18PM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 09:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : Brazilian retailer Americanas SA said on Wednesday it is gradually resuming its e-commerce operations after suffering an online break-in during the weekend, adding that there is no evidence of its database being compromised after the incident.

Shares in the company rose 4.7per cent to 31.19 reais immediately after it released a securities filing on the matter. Americanas was the top gainer on Brazil's Bovespa stock index, which was up 0.5per cent.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us