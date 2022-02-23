Brazil's Americanas gradually resumes e-commerce ops after online break-in

SAO PAULO : Brazilian retailer Americanas SA said on Wednesday it is gradually resuming its e-commerce operations after suffering an online break-in during the weekend, adding that there is no evidence of its database being compromised after the incident.

Shares in the company rose 4.7per cent to 31.19 reais immediately after it released a securities filing on the matter. Americanas was the top gainer on Brazil's Bovespa stock index, which was up 0.5per cent.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Alison Williams)