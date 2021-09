SAO PAULO : Brazilian petrochemichals company Braskem SA on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with SCG Chemicals to consider a joint venture to invest in a bioethanol dehydration plant in Thailand.

The venture would produce bioethene and polyethylene in a plant in Map Ta Phut, Rayong, Braskem said in a securities filing. The project is alligned to the company's goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, it added.

