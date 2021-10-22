Brazil's Embraer delivers 30 jets in Q3, sees US$16.8 billion backlog

SAO PAULO : Brazilian planemaker Embraer delivered 30 jets in the third quarter, up 7.1per cent from a year earlier but down 11.7per cent from the previous quarter, it said on Thursday, adding the deliveries comprised nine commercial planes and 21 executive jets.

Embraer also said in a securities filing that its firm order backlog totaled US$16.8 billion in Sept. 30, up from US$15.1 billion in the same period of 2020 and US$15.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

According to the Brazilian company, its commercial aircraft deliveries were down five units from the previous quarter, while executive aircraft deliveries rose by one unit.

Itau BBA analysts said the figures showed good overall performance in deliveries and a robust backlog, in line with expectations, despite commercial deliveries having declined after a "strong" second quarter.

"We believe that the overall performance was solid, suggesting that demand continues to recover ... Our optimism is reinforced by the US$16.8 billion backlog," Itau BBA said, maintaining its "outperform" rating for Embraer shares.

Brazil-traded shares in Embraer were down 1.8per cent at 24.20 reais in early afternoon trading, but outperformed the broader Bovespa stock index, which plunged 2.9per cent on worries the country would breach its constitutional spending cap to fund a new welfare program.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Gregorio)