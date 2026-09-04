Brazil's Embraer gets firm order for eight additional E190-E2 jets from Japan's ANA

SAO PAULO, Sept 3 : Brazilian planemaker Embraer announced on Thursday it signed an agreement to deliver eight additional E190-E2 jets for Japan's ANA Holdings, which expands the 2025 firm order to 23 units of the regional aircraft.

• ANA had already ordered 15 E190-E2 units in February 2025, part of a 77-jet order, including models from Boeing and Airbus, to replenish its fleet.

• The Japanese firm still has the option to order five additional E190-E2 jets.

• The first jet is expected to be delivered in 2028, Embraer said in a statement.

• ANA's current fleet does not include any aircraft from Embraer, the world's third-largest planemaker.