Business

Brazil's Embraer signs MoU to expand collaboration with Indonesia's PTDI
Brazil's Embraer signs MoU to expand collaboration with Indonesia's PTDI
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a sign of the Brazilian planemaker Embraer at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 14, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File photo
Brazil's Embraer signs MoU to expand collaboration with Indonesia's PTDI
FILE PHOTO: Visitors sit behind a model of PT Dirgantara Indonesia N-219 light transport aircraft at their booth during the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File photo
18 Nov 2024 09:34PM
SAO PAULO : Brazilian planemaker Embraer said late on Sunday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indonesia's PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) to expand their collaboration in commercial aviation.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Embraer is the world's third-largest planemaker behind Airbus and Boeing. 

The Indonesian Air Force operates a fleet of Embraer's A-29 Super Tucanos, and the Asian country has a fleet of Embraer executive jets in operation.

DETAILS

The agreement was formalized on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, attended by Indonesian authorities.

The partnership includes joint studies to evaluate opportunities in areas such as engineering and the supply of aero-structures, according to Embraer.

KEY QUOTES

"PTDI has great ambitions for the country," said PTDI President Gita Amperiawan in a statement. 

Embraer executive Rodrigo Silva e Souza said Indonesia was one of the fastest growing aviation markets globally, adding that Embraer had identified "areas where both parties can leverage their expertise, enhance Indonesia's aerospace capabilities and expand its air connectivity."

Source: Reuters

