Brazil's Embraer signs R&D partnership with Widerøe and Rolls-Royce on sustainable aircraft
Brazil planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday it signed a research partnership with Norwegian company Widerøe and Rolls-Royce aiming to create a conceptual zero-emission regional aircraft.
The study will last 12 months and will provide research and pre-competitive development of regional sustainable aircraft, the company said in a securities filing.
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Chris Reese)
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...