SAO PAULO : Brazilian car rental company Localiza said on Tuesday it suffered a partial interruption of some of its systems due to a cyber security incident, according to a securities filing.

Localiza Rent a Car SA, as it is formally known, added the systems are already being reestablished and there was no evidence of a breach in the company's database nor of any personal data extraction.

