Logo
Logo

Business

Brazil's Nubank says it is not pursuing deal with Monzo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Brazil's Nubank says it is not pursuing deal with Monzo

Brazil's Nubank says it is not pursuing deal with Monzo

Nubank logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

01 Oct 2026 05:10AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2026 06:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 : Brazilian digital lender Nubank said on Wednesday it is not pursuing a transaction with Monzo, after media reports had said Nubank was in early-stage talks to acquire the British digital bank.

• In a securities filing, Nubank said it regularly evaluates opportunities that could support growth and long-term goals, including investments and acquisitions

• Nubank, which is listed as Nu Holdings, said its capital allocation framework is unchanged

• Nubank said it is focused on its strategic priorities: "deepening its position in Brazil, scaling its businesses in Mexico and Colombia, and building its presence in the United States and around the world through Nu Global"

• Shares in Nu Holdings were up nearly 7 per cent in trading in New York, after falling earlier this week on the media reports

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement