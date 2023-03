SAO PAULO : Brazilian financial technology firm PagSeguro Digital on Thursday posted a 35 per cent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations on the back of growing market share and more secured loans.

The New York-listed company, which operates as a digital bank and as a payment processor, posted net profits of 408 million reais ($78.4 million) for the quarter, surpassing the 400.13 million reais estimated by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.2070 reais)