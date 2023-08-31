Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Brazil's Petrobras taps Chinese companies for energy collaboration
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Brazil's Petrobras taps Chinese companies for energy collaboration

Brazil's Petrobras taps Chinese companies for energy collaboration

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

31 Aug 2023 05:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chinese state-owned oil firm CNOOC to extend its collaboration in the energy sector.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said it has also signed a MOU with Asia's top refiner, Sinopec Corp, to collaborate in research in oil exploration and production in Brazil and abroad.

Petrobras also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Energy International Group to identify opportunities in renewable energy and hydrogen production.

Finally, the Brazilian firm also said it has signed a non-disclosure agreement with Citic Construction Co, known as CITIC, to discuss "business opportunities and joint projects," including joint ventures for investments in Brazil and abroad.

Petrobras added the agreements are non-binding and aim to support it in a "successful" energy transition process.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.