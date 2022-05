SAO PAULO: Brazilian insurer SulAmerica Seguros SA said on Monday the hospital chain Rede D'Or and its controlling shareholders have reached a 12 per cent stake in the company.

Rede D'Or is set to acquire SulAmerica Seguros in a 13 billion-real (US$2.70 billion) deal combining Brazil's largest hospital network with one of the country's major independent insurance companies.