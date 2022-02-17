Logo
Brazil's Space Agency signs agreement with Amazon Web Services
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

17 Feb 2022 07:04AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 07:04AM)
Brazil's Space Agency said on Wednesday it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Amazon.com Inc's cloud network unit to foster the long-term development of the country's space program.

The agreement, the first of its kind in Latin America involving Amazon Web Services (AWS), will include research and development programs, training and startup development and the creation of a centralized repository of space data.

Amazon Web Services already has operations in Brazil, and in 2020 it announced a 1 billion reais ($195 million) investment in data centers in Sao Paulo, Brazil's wealthiest state.

($1 = 5.1337 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

